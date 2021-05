Floods cause serious damage as system pushes east More than twenty million people are under a severe weather alert Monday morning throughout the northeast. Flash flood warnings were issued in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C., where a weekend storm left thousands without power. The massive system battered the midwest last week. It toppled trees, overturned cars and destroyed homes. While the storm moved out of the region, much of the area is still under water. DeMarco Morgan reports.