Flocks of egrets menacing Houston neighborhood

A neighborhood in Houston, Texas has gone to the birds. A massive influx of egrets has homeowners in an uproar due to their loud calls and foul-smelling waste, which has caused pools and playgrounds to close. KHOU-TV's Drew Karedes reports.
