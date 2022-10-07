CBS News App
Fears grow over Putin's nuclear threats
Experts worry the combination of limited military options and personal embarrassment could lead Russian President Vladimir Putin to lash out with chemical or tactical nuclear weapons. David Martin takes a look at what that would mean.
