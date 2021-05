FDA expands emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 Nearly 17 million people will soon become eligible to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after the FDA authorized its use for children 12 to 15. Dr. William Gruber, Pfizer's Senior Vice President of Vaccine Clinical Research and Development, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss vaccine safety and other trials Pfizer is conducting.