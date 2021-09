FBI searches home of Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie The FBI executed a search warrant at the home of Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who hasn't been seen in days. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan reports from outside the home in North Port, Florida. Then Kathy Guider, a former FBI agent and vice president of operations at Veracity IIR, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the investigation.