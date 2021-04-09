Live

FBI profile on Oregon college shooting

Oregon's Attorney General says 13 are dead after a shooting on the Umpqua Community College campus in Roseburg, Oregon, including the gunman. Former FBI profiler Dr. Mary Ellen O'Toole spoke to CBSN about the attack.
