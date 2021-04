FBI, CIA agree on Russia's role in election hacks CIA Director John Brennan told his staff Friday that he, FBI Director James Comey and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper were all on the same page regarding Russia's role in interfering with the U.S. election. Intelligence officials say that Russia's campaign was initially intended to smear Hillary Clinton, but after Donald Trump became the GOP nominee, the Russians were eager to help him win. Jeff Pegues reports.