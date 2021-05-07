Live

FBI can't access nearly 7,000 encrypted devices

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency has a "huge, huge problem" -- it's been unable to extract the data from almost 7,000 encrypted mobile devices. Alex Abdo of the Knight First Amendment Institute joins CBSN to discuss what's at stake.
