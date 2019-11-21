Recap: Democratic Debate
Sondland Testimony
Cooper & Hale Testimony
Military Housing Investigation
Prince Andrew Controversy
Deadly Iran Protests
SpaceX Explosion
Grammy Nominees
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Impeachment updates: Ex-White House official, diplomat set to testify
Klobuchar and Buttigieg stand out in tame night for Democrats
Students say Title IX is failing to address sexual misconduct
Video shows girl's final moments before cruise ship death
7 key moments from Sondland's impeachment testimony
Mom faces sex offender status after kids see her topless at home
Secret Service: Driver tries to get into White House complex
SpaceX Starship prototype explodes during test in Texas
City welcomes 6 cloned dogs to its police force
Impeachment Hearings
Full coverage: Trump impeachment inquiry
Watch in full: Public impeachment hearings
Laura Cooper & David Hale hearing
Sondland implicates top Trump officials in Ukraine "quid pro quo" scheme
Volker says he didn't realize link between Ukraine investigations & Bidens
White House aides testify about "unusual" Ukraine call
House releases testimony from official who overheard Trump call
Ex-Ukraine ambassador says "foreign corrupt interests" orchestrated ouster
Diplomats reveal new details at 1st open hearing
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Fallout from bombshell impeachment testimony
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue