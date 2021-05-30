Expert discusses report on Wuhan COVID-19 cases, latest on vaccine A Wall Street Journal report says lab researchers in Wuhan, China, sought hospital care for "symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness" in November 2019, a month before the first case of coronavirus was officially confirmed there. Dr. Jessica Justman, senior technical director at ICAP and associate professor of medicine in epidemiology at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with her reaction, plus insights into reports of heart problems in a small number of vaccinated young adults.