Examining the legacy of George Floyd, five months after his death The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day sparked nationwide protests that continue to this day and drew widespread attention to issues of systemic racism. Robert Samuels, national political reporter for The Washington Post, joins CBSN to talk about his recent in-depth article, "Racism's hidden toll," which looks at the mark that discrimination made on George Floyd's life before his fateful encounter with police.