Drug remdesivir shows promise as possible coronavirus treatment An experimental drug is showing promise in treating the coronavirus. Preliminary results from a clinical trial carried out by the National Institutes of Health found patients taking remdesivir recovered an average of four days sooner than those on a placebo. The FDA may now consider an emergency approval to allow for broad use of the drug, though the findings still need to be peer-reviewed. Dr. Tara Narula spoke to a patient in that study, and a scientist fighting to get more answers.