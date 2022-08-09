Watch CBS News

Drivers find relief at gas pump as prices drop

Americans are finally seeing relief at the pump. The average price of gas has fallen for more than 50 straight days, and the national average is on the verge of falling below $4 per gallon. Errol Barnett takes a look.
