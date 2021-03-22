Live

Dr. Oz testifies about diet scams on Capitol Hill

Dr. Mehmet Oz appeared before the Senate Consumer Protection panel on Tuesday to discuss diet scams, as well as the efficacy of some of the weight-loss products mentioned on Oz's popular daytime talk show.
