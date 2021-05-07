Dr. David Agus announces new global initiative to track COVID variants using genomic sequencing Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" in Studio 57 to announce a new partnership between his Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair's Institute for Global Change. The Global Health Security Consortium, which also involves Oxford University scientists, wants to help world leaders fight COVID-19. Their first project is a new plan to better track the coronavirus variants using genomic sequencing.