Dr. Anthony Fauci on Omicron and why boosters are so important: "This is a very formidable virus" As the Omicron variant runs rampant across the U.S. and the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke with Bradley Blackburn on CBSN about the Biden administration's response to the pandemic, why it's so important to get vaccinated and get a booster shot, and how to plan safer New Year's Eve celebrations.