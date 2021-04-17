Trump campaign manager on candidate's net worth, not releasing tax returns In a 2006 deposition, Donald Trump was repeatedly questioned about exaggerating his wealth. In 2014, Trump said his brand was worth $3.3 billion, but last year, Forbes magazine estimated its value to be far lower at $125 million. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton is making Trump's financial affairs a focus of her campaign. Trump's campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why the presumptive Republican nominee is delaying the release of his tax returns and when he'll be picking his running mate.