Dominion, Fox News reach settlement in defamation case

Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News have reached a deal to resolve the $1.6 billion defamation case the electronic voting company brought against the cable news giant over unfounded accusations broadcast after the 2020 presidential election, falsely claiming it rigged votes against former President Donald Trump. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane have more on this breaking story.
