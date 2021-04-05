Live

Dogs recreate Warriors-Cavaliers NBA Finals game

Nick Dietz compiles some of the latest and greatest viral videos, including a Yorkie and a French Bulldog in a basketball battle and a man making a hot dog with an 8.5-ton excavator. To see these videos in their entirety, click HERE.
