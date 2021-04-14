Documentary shows information revolution of big data A new PBS documentary called “The Human Face of Big Data” deals with how massive amounts of information about us and our world are being collected and analyzed. Rick Smolan, the film’s executive producer and author of the book on which it’s based, and Jay Walker, a leading figure in the film and chairman of Walker Innovation, join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss how data collected helps us grapple with some of the world’s biggest challenges.