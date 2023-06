Documentary reveals new details about military unit tasked with rescuing 52 Americans in Iran A new documentary about a clandestine U.S. Army group that was tasked with rescuing 52 American hostages in Iran airs Monday night on the Smithsonian Channel. "America's Hidden Stories: Birth of Shadow Ops" is reported and hosted by CBS News' senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge. She joins "CBS Mornings" for a preview.