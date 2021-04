Documentary examines life inside America's supermax prisons The nation's supermax prisons hold most inmates in solitary confinement -- in eight-by-10 cells, 23 hours a day -- often for years at a time. There are over 40 such facilities operating across the U.S. The new HBO documentary, "Solitary," goes inside one of them: the Red Onion State Prison in Southwest Virginia. Director and producer Kristi Jacobson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the film.