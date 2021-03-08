Doctor: Vaccine hesitancy, limited access causing racial disparities in vaccine rollout A new analysis shows that Black and Hispanic Americans are getting a smaller share of available vaccines than white people when compared with the number of cases and deaths for each racial group. Dr. Nadine Gracia, executive vice president of advocacy group Trust For America's Health, spoke with Anne-Marie Green on "CBSN AM" about what's causing these disparities and how the Biden administration is addressing health inequity beyond the pandemic.