Doctor discusses how easy it is to contract COVID-19 without vaccine

Multiple state fairs and music festivals popping up across the U.S. have health experts worried. They fear large-scale events could speed up the spread of COVID-19's Delta variant. Dr. Bob Lahita, director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at St. Joseph's Health and a professor of medicine at New York Medical College, joined CBSN to discuss how easy it is for unvaccinated people to become infected with the coronavirus.
