Do white Google engineers have a case in discrimination lawsuit? In a new lawsuit, two former Google engineers claim the company is a hostile workplace for employees with conservative views. The suit filed Monday in California also alleges the company discriminates against men and white employees. One of the engineers, James Damore, was fired in August after posting controversial opinions to an internal Google message board. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the details of the complaint and why bias against a conservative point of view is the crux of the case.