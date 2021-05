Disney World resorts tighten room check security measures Some Disney World resorts have replaced "do not disturb" signs with "room occupied" signs, but staff can enter those rooms for nearly any reason. The new safety measures come months after a gunman stockpiled weapons and killed 58 people from a hotel room in Las Vegas. Anthony Roman, president of Roman and Associates Global Investments and Intelligence, joins CBSN to discuss the implications of stricter hotel security procedures.