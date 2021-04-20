Did Trump campaign make "calculated decision" to let Cruz speak? The crowd at the Republican National Convention erupted into boos Wednesday night when Texas Sen. Ted Cruz did not endorse Donald Trump in his speech. CBS News contributor Bob Schieffer, former chief Washington correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the Trump campaign may have gotten what they wanted from Cruz's speech and why there are "two Hillary Clinton conventions" because of the hard focus on driving up her negatives at the RNC.