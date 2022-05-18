Watch CBS News

DHS bulletin warns of violent threats related to abortion rights debate

The Department of Homeland Security is warning the U.S. could see increased violence because of the battle over abortion rights. A newly-obtained intelligence bulletin says domestic violent extremists are using abortion rights narratives to encourage violence against the government, religious groups, and reproductive healthcare providers. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge explains why officials fear the threat will increase as we approach the Supreme Court's decision.
