Prosecutors show bodycam footage from police encounter with George Floyd On day three of the Derek Chauvin murder trial, prosecutors showed jurors video from several police body cameras worn by officers during their encounter with George Floyd. As CBS News' Jamie Yuccas reports, jurors also heard testimony from the store clerk who took a fake $20 bill from Floyd, which police were called to investigate. Jessica Levinson, CBS News legal contributor, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the prosecution's strategy and how the defense might respond.