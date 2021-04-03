Live

Watch CBSN Live

Deposing Johnny Wall: "Did You Kill Uta?"

As a result of a wrongful death suit filed by his own son, Johnny Wall was questioned for seven hours by Pelle Wall's lawyer about his involvement in the mysterious death of his ex-wife, Uta von Schwedler.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.