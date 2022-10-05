Watch CBS News

Denial of 2020 election shapes key Arizona races

A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows the Arizona races for Senate and governor are tightening. Three top Republicans running for office in the state believe unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
