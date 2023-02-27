Watch CBS News

Defense rests in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

The defense rested its case in the double murder trial of former lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and one of his sons. The defense's final witness was one of Murdaugh's brothers. Nikki Battiste has the latest.
