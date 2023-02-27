George Santos Under Scrutiny
U.S. takes action to prevent migrant child labor amid rise in violations
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan to face crucial test at Supreme Court
U.S. agencies have 30 days to remove TikTok from federal devices
U.S. citizen killed in West Bank amid escalating violence
Gang of 8 to be briefed on Trump, Biden and Pence documents
Texas UPS workers charged with trafficking cocaine
DeSantis signs law to put Disney district under Florida state control
House select committee on China to hold first high-profile hearing on Tuesday
Alex Murdaugh jurors to visit home where his wife and son were killed
Defense rests in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
The defense rested its case in the double murder trial of former lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and one of his sons. The defense's final witness was one of Murdaugh's brothers. Nikki Battiste has the latest.
