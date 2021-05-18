Live

Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict

More than 220 people, mostly Palestinians in Gaza, have died since the fighting between Israel and Hamas broke out just over a week ago. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins CBSN from Tel Aviv with the latest.
