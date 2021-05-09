Live

Deaf boy hears live music for first time

It was an incredible moment for one North Texas family at Tuesday night's Dallas Mavericks game as their deaf son heard and understood live music for the first time in his life. CBS DFW reporter Jeff Paul has the story.
