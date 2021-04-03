Live

Deadly earthquake hits Nepal

The quake was a magnitude 7.8, and is the worst to strike Nepal in more than 80 years. It toppled walls and knocked down buildings in the capital, Kathmandu. Charlie D’Agata reports from London on the latest developments.
