Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped twice, his uncle says: CBS News Flash Jan. 4, 2023 Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in the ICU. His uncle told reporters his nephew's heart stopped twice --once on the field and again in the hospital. The man who drove a Tesla off a California cliff is suspected of doing it on purpose and has been arrested for attempted murder and child abuse. And a new FDA rule widens the availability of abortion pills.