Nine Republican-controlled states ask federal judge to shut down DACA program A group of Republican-controlled states, led by Texas, are asking a federal judge to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. The request could jeopardize work permits and protections against deportation for hundreds of thousands "Dreamers" who came to the U.S. as children. CBS News reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins Anne-Marie Green and Janet Shamlian to discuss.