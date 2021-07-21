U.S. officials concerned over potential influx of migrants from Cuba and Haiti The U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security are warning asylum seekers in Cuba and Haiti against traveling to the U.S. by sea. In this fiscal year alone, the Coast Guard says it has intercepted more than 550 Cubans attempting to enter U.S. waters. CBS News embedded with the Coast Guard's Key West sector to discuss his team's operations. CBS News' homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss this.