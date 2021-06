U.S. averages under 1 million daily COVID shots as vaccinations lose steam nationwide As CBS News' Anna Werner reports, coronavirus vaccination rates are losing steam across the U.S., however one city is nearing a major milestone in its fight. Then, Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease physician at John Cochran VA Medical Center and a member of the St. Louis Board of Health, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on how we can beat this pandemic.