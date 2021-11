COVID-19 cases on the rise ahead of Thanksgiving The CDC reports over 1 million children ages 5-11 have received the first dose of Pfizer's pediatric vaccine. This comes as several states and New York City begin expanding booster eligibility to all adults. Director of vaccine research at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Dr. Robert Frenck, joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to break down the day's pandemic news.