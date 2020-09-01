Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Trump In Kenosha
Ballot Harvesting
"Corn Moon"
Chris Stapleton
"The Power Of August"
"Censorship"
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump surveys damage in Kenosha, visiting over objections of local leaders
Over 100 protest after L.A. deputies fatally shoot Black bicyclist
Jacob Blake's family focuses on community during Trump visit
ICE makes 2,000 arrests in largest sweep of the pandemic
Army launches new probe into Fort Hood after soldier's death
Mnuchin defends federal pandemic response, urges more aid
In new video, Biden and Harris tackle handling of pandemic
Trump compares cops who shoot people to golfers who "choke"
Breonna Taylor's boyfriend sues over his arrest
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
2020 Republican National Convention
Republicans see U.S. as better off now than 4 years ago: CBS News poll
Takeaways from the Democratic National Convention
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Democrats are happy with Biden's VP pick: CBS News poll
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Coronavirus cases surge across Europe amid fears of second wave
Several European countries are seeing a dramatic new surge of coronavirus infections, leading some to consider new quarantine measures for travelers. Charlie D'Agata reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue