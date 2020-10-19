Sign Up For Newsletters
Whitmer canvasses for Biden in Michigan weeks after kidnap plot
Fauci on media access, Trump contracting COVID and more
As global infections pass 40 million, COVID-19 fight goes local
Collapsing passengers and a contentious plan: The COVID flight from hell
Plan to retrieve the Titanic radio spurs debate on human remains
Putin critic Alexey Navalny describes being poisoned
Mother found safe 12 days after vanishing in national park
Former NSA chief says Russia unlikely to try to change votes
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kidnap Wichita mayor
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden leads in Wisconsin, has edge in Arizona
A behind-the-scenes look at how mail-in ballots are processed
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Congress, White House expected to continue stimulus talks
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says stimulus talks will resume this week, but there must be a deal by Tuesday. Nancy Cordes reports.
