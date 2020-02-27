Complicit: The Amazon Fires As fires ravaged Brazil's Amazon rainforest in the summer of 2019, concerned citizens, politicians and celebrities worldwide sounded alarms and urged Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to take immediate action. But Bolsonaro fired back, claiming his critics were spreading fake news to undermine Brazil’s economic progress. In this CBSN Originals documentary, Adam Yamaguchi heads into the Brazilian Amazon to see what's driving the deforestation -- and finds surprising connections leading back to the U.S.