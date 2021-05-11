Texas Congressman Colin Allred weighs in on paid family leave, voting rights legislation Democrats and Republicans are clashing over provisions of a voting rights bill known as the For the People Act as the Senate Rules Committee takes it up. The legislation would protect voting access nationwide, as several GOP-led states advance various restrictions. Congressman Colin Allred, a Democrat from Texas, joined CBSN to discuss the bill, as well as what needs to be done when it comes to paid family leave in America.