Coast Guard having record year chasing down cocaine smugglers The U.S. Coast Guard is celebrating a massive drug bust off the coast of Central and South America. They recently delivered more than 25 tons of confiscated cocaine to DEA agents. Investigators say about 80 percent of the cocaine smuggled into the U.S. is brought up the Pacific Coast, packed in small boats and even submarines. Carter Evans reports from the Coast Guard base in San Pedro, California.