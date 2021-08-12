Chief of Cherokee Nation on how infrastructure investment will benefit community President Biden spoke with local leaders Wednesday to help promote the Senate-passed infrastructure bill. Chuck Hoskin, Jr., chief of the Cherokee Nation, was one of those leaders at the virtual roundtable. Hoskin joined "CBSN AM" from Tahlequah, Oklahoma, to discuss what the infrastructure investment would mean for his community, as well as the latest on coronavirus pandemic and a new probe looking into Indian boarding school sites.