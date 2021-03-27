Live

Chat online with your dog

Online video chat allows users to keep in touch with friends and family, but what about your dog? Now a new device, developed by 14-year-old Brooke Martin lets you online chat with your dog. CBS News' Kris Van Cleave shows us how it works.
