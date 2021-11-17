Live

Watch CBSN Live

Evidence suggests 2017 Charlottesville rally organizers intentionally misled police

A civil trial for the organizers behind the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is in its fourth week. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.