Charlottesville council erupts into chaos over handling of rally Charlottesville leaders voted to drape the city's statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson in black fabric after chaos broke out during a city council meeting Monday night. People screamed and chanted, angry about how the city handled the violent white supremacist rally 10 days ago. Police removed several people from the meeting. Councilors scrapped the rest of the agenda and agreed to hear 300 people speak.