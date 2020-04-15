CDC says over 9,000 health care workers infected with COVID-19 Nearly 9,300 health care workers have been infected by the coronavirus as of last week, according to a new CDC study. At least 27 have died. Also hard-hit is a pork processing plant in South Dakota, where nearly 440 employees of the now-closed facility have tested positive, along with over 100 people they have come in contact with. Despite the state's rising cases, Governor Kristi Noem has not ordered people living in the hardest-hit counties to stay at home. David Begnaud provides an update on how the rest of the country is battling the pandemic.